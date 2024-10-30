Guwahati: ‘Music for Harmony’ held at Cotton University in City

Guwahati: A musical program titled ‘Music for Harmony’ was held at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium of Cotton University on Monday. The event was organized by the Nobel Art Documentation and Development Foundation (NADD) in collaboration with the National Foundation for Communal Harmony, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Cotton University.

Governor of Assam and Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Lakshman Prasad Acharya was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ganesh Chandra Wary and Registrar Dr Arindam Garg were also present on the occasion.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during his address said that music is a unique gift of God to the human world and it is an integral part of our culture. He emphasized how music also played an important role in our country’s independence movement. Songs like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’ instilled a sense of nationalism among the people, he added.

In his speech, the Governor remembered late Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and mentioned the message of goodwill and unity conveyed by the great musicians of the country.

The program was enlivened by the flute performance of internationally renowned flutist Pandit Ranu Majumder. Pandit Majumder was accompanied on tabla by eminent tabla player Durjay Bhowmik.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka. Prof Deka expressed his pleasure in welcoming the newly appointed Governor of Assam and the Chancellor of the University who was on his first visit to the varsity, a press release stated.

