Guwahati: 2.6 kg cannabis, 15 ATM cards seized; Three held in Azara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Azara Police Station intercepted an Ignis car bearing registration number AS11AG0340 at a naka point in Bongara on NH-17. The operation led to the recovery of 2.6 kilograms of cannabis concealed inside a rice bag, along with 15 ATM cards. The police arrested three individuals identified as Saifuddin Mazumder, aged 41, and Sabuluddin Mazumdar, both from Silchar, and Md Najmul Hoque, aged 44, from Matia.

