Guwahati: Car Engulfed In Flames At GS Road; No Casualties Reported

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a Swift Dezire vehicle suddenly set ablaze on GS Road in Guwahati city.

It has been speculated that the four-wheeler caught fire due to a mechanical failure within the vehicle.

Fortunately, this incident reportedly did not lead to any casualties.

As per reports, the incident occurred during the wee hours of Thursday, at around 4 am, near the Ganeshguri flyover.

Fire tenders were quick to respond to the emergency as they rushed to the site of the incident and effectively doused the fire.