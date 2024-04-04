Guwahati: Car Engulfed In Flames At GS Road; No Casualties Reported

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a Swift Dezire vehicle suddenly set ablaze on GS Road in Guwahati city.
It has been speculated that the four-wheeler caught fire due to a mechanical failure within the vehicle.
Fortunately, this incident reportedly did not lead to any casualties.
As per reports, the incident occurred during the wee hours of Thursday, at around 4 am, near the Ganeshguri flyover.
Fire tenders were quick to respond to the emergency as they rushed to the site of the incident and effectively doused the fire.
Meanwhile, in another tragic incident that took place earlier last month in the Borjan area of Golaghat district, Assam, a four-wheeler vehicle was engulfed by flames during the night. The vehicle, a vital source of income for its owner, fortunately, did not result in any injuries or casualties.
The driver of the four-wheeler, a magic vehicle, had parked it at the home of the owner, Prabin Gowala, before the fire broke out. According to Gowala, the incident occurred while they were asleep, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the blaze.
Gowala expressed his distress over the loss, emphasizing that the vehicle was the sole means of livelihood for his family. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined, leaving the community and authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to the incident.
Following the incident, an investigation had been initiated by the Kamarbandha police to ascertain the cause of the fire. The authorities were working to determine if the fire was the result of a technical malfunction or if foul play was involved.
These incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures, especially for vehicles used for livelihood purposes.
