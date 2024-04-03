Assam: Kaziranga National Park Hits Record; Over 3 Lakh Tourists in 2023-24

GUWAHATI: In a significant achievement, the Kaizranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam had the highest number of visitors in its history, with a total of 327,000 tourists in the year 2023-24.

Kaziranga is famous for its stunning scenery, diverse wildlife, and iconic animals like the one-horned rhinoceros, making it a popular choice for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Kaziranga National Park welcomed 327,493 tourists, including 313,574 Indian visitors and 13,919 foreign visitors. The park generated revenue of Rs 88,184,161 in the previous fiscal year.