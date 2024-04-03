Assam: Kaziranga National Park Hits Record; Over 3 Lakh Tourists in 2023-24

GUWAHATI: In a significant achievement, the Kaizranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam had the highest number of visitors in its history, with a total of 327,000 tourists in the year 2023-24.
Kaziranga is famous for its stunning scenery, diverse wildlife, and iconic animals like the one-horned rhinoceros, making it a popular choice for families and wildlife enthusiasts.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, Kaziranga National Park welcomed 327,493 tourists, including 313,574 Indian visitors and 13,919 foreign visitors. The park generated revenue of Rs 88,184,161 in the previous fiscal year.
Kaziranga National Park has three administrative divisions: Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and Nagaon Wildlife Division. Tourism has increased in all three divisions, showing the growing popularity of less traditional tourist destinations.
In the year 2022-23, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division received 310,458 tourists, the Nagaon Wildlife Division had 2,610 visitors, and the Bishwanath Wildlife Division welcomed 1,728 tourists.
In the year 2023-24, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division had 320,961 tourists, the Nagaon Wildlife Division had 3,484 visitors, and the Bishwanath Wildlife Division welcomed 3,048 tourists.
During the tourism season that resumed after the monsoon in mid-October 2023, the main attractions were jungle safaris and elephant safaris. Additionally, new opportunities like cycling trails in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in the Panbari forest range, and Chirang added to the attractions.
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, and it experiences a significant upsurge in tourism, particularly during the holidays.
Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.
Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.
