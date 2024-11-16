Assam DGP Suspends Panbazar OC Over Assault on Delivery Agent

GUWAHATI: Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh suspended Inspector Bhargav Borbora, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station on Friday as a video has surfaced involving a shocking incident of police misconduct.

In the video, a police officer was seen brutally assaulting a delivery agent near Jail Road in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati. A departmental inquiry has been initiated probing into the matter.

DGP GP Singh strongly condemned the incident; he said that such behavior is completely unacceptable. "The behaviour of Inspector Bhargav Borbora is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect, and CP Guwahati has been advised to post another officer immediately," Singh announced.

The altercation occurred at around 6:30 PM near the Jail Road traffic point. According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, the issue started when the delivery agent allegedly ran a red signal. A police officer pursued a delivery agent, dragged him forcibly on the road, and dealt with him physically and verbally.

The video widely circulated on social media captures the officer gripping the delivery agent by his neck while shouting out threats, including such rhetorical questions as, "Where do you think you are going?" and "I will kill you." The officer continued to assault the delivery agent despite efforts by onlookers to intervene.

One of the witnesses who recorded the incident described the hostility by the officer in question, saying that the officer tried to intimidate him too. "He ordered me to stop filming and threatened others to mind their business," one eyewitness stated.

A police official later defended the officer's actions, stating that the delivery agent had ignored repeated instructions to halt and attempted to enter a restricted "No Entry" zone. However, the public outcry over the disproportionate use of force has dampened the remaining justifications.

In addition to suspending Inspector Bhargav Borbora, the Guwahati Commissionerate has been directed to assign a new officer to the Panbazar Police Station. The departmental inquiry aims to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.