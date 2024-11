Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Gorchuk PS intercepted a truck (AS26AC1949) and a car (AS23K0755) at a checkpoint in Katahbari, near Bharalu bridge on Monday night. The vehicles were attempting to smuggle 30 cattle into Meghalaya.

Legal action has been initiated against those involved.

