Guwahati: CBFC issues advisory on strict compliance with film certification norms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Regional Office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Guwahati, on Monday issued an advisory to cinema halls, multiplexes and public auditoriums across the Northeast, urging strict compliance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

The advisory stressed mandatory enforcement of age-based certification norms, particularly for “A” certified films, barring entry to anyone below 18 years, including lap children, with directions to verify age proof and display statutory notices. It warned that violations could attract fines, imprisonment and heavy penalties. Exhibitors were also instructed to follow revised UA sub-categories and ensure parental discretion. The CBFC reiterated that screening uncertified films and failure to show approved public service announcements would invite strict legal action, including fines and possible suspension of licences.

