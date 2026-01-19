Guwahati: CBI arrested absconding convict

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested absconding convict Tamanna Chakma alias Tamie May in Guwahati on Saturday in connection with a long-pending misappropriation case linked to the National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. (NPCC Ltd.). The CBI detained her from the Geeta Nagar police station area after sustained surveillance and technical analysis. Chakma had been convicted in May 2024 by a special CBI court in Aizawl along with 22 others but had remained absconding despite arrest warrants. The case, registered in 2010, related to the alleged misappropriation of compensation bills at NPCC Ltd’s Silchar office. The CBI said the accused would be produced before a Guwahati court for a transit remand before being taken to Aizawl.

