Guwahati: CBI registers case over ‘bribery’ at defence accounts office

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case in Guwahati after uncovering alleged irregularities involving demand and acceptance of illegal gratification at the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA).

According to the FIR lodged by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, the offences were committed during 2024 and 2025 at the Defence Accounts office in Guwahati, where a senior auditor was entrusted with scrutinizing and clearing bills submitted by Army units and private contractors. The agency stated that the official abused his position to delay or expedite payments in return for bribes, thereby exerting undue influence over vendors.

The preliminary enquiry revealed that illegal payments were allegedly demanded as a percentage of bill amounts or as fixed sums, with clearance of bills explicitly linked to gratification. Investigators said the bribe money was routed through the bank and UPI accounts of a relative to conceal its origin, before being transferred further to family members’ accounts.

The CBI alleged that multiple private contractors knowingly participated in the arrangement and made illegal payments to secure preferential treatment and speedy processing of bills. The agency cited specific instances of monetary transfers, supported by intercepted calls and bank records, to establish demand and acceptance of bribes.

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigation was taken up by the CBI, which stated that the role of other suspected individuals would be examined during the course of the probe.

