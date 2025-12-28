Guwahati: CBSE reopens Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 application portal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a one-time relaxation for candidates who could not complete their online application for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), scheduled for February 2026.

According to a public notice issued by CBSE, the CTET online application process was conducted from November 27, 2025, to December 18, 2025. After the deadline, the Board received several grievances from candidates claiming they were unable to submit their applications due to alleged non-responsiveness of the portal and requested an extension of the last date.

However, after examining the matter, CBSE stated that the portal functioned normally throughout the application period. The Board highlighted that a total of 25,30,581 candidates successfully submitted their applications.

On further review, the Board found that 1,61,127 registrations remained incomplete, as these candidates initiated the registration process but did not complete the final submission. Considering that CTET is being conducted after a gap of nearly one year, CBSE has decided to take a sympathetic view and allow these candidates a one-time opportunity to complete their applications.

The application portal has reopened from today and will continue till December 30, 2025, exclusively for candidates with incomplete registrations. During this period, candidates will be allowed to verify their details and make necessary corrections before final submission. CBSE has made it clear that no further opportunity for correction will be provided, and no fresh registrations will be permitted during this window.

