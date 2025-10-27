CBSE to conduct 21st Edition of CTET on February 8, 2026

Top Headlines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 21st Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 8th February 2026 for Paper I and Paper II.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 21st Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 8th February 2026 for Paper I and Paper II. The test will be conducted in 20 languages across 132 cities throughout India. A detailed Information Bulletin containing information about the examination syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, cities, and important dates will be made available shortly on the official CTET website: https://ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download and read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying. Applications will be accepted online only through the official CTET website.

