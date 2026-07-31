Guwahati: Ceiling Collapse at GMCH Plastic Surgery Ward Injures Four Patients

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four patients sustained injuries after a section of the ceiling collapsed inside the Plastic Surgery Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday.

According to the initial report, a portion of the ceiling suddenly gave way and fell on patients admitted to the ward. The incident created chaos inside the department as hospital staff and attendants rushed to assist the injured.

Sources said the ceiling in the department had reportedly been in a deteriorated condition for a considerable period. The collapse is suspected to have resulted from a lack of timely repair and maintenance of the infrastructure. The hospital authorities immediately provided medical attention to the injured patients. Officials said all four patients are in stable condition.

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