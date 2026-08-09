Guwahati Census Review Meeting Focuses on Field-Level Progress and Timely Completion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Census Review Meeting was held to assess the progress of ongoing Census activities and review field-level operations for the smooth and timely completion of the Census process. The meeting was chaired by Pranab Dutta Goswami, Additional Commissioner-cum-City Census Officer. Discussions focused on strengthening coordination among officials, monitoring field activities and addressing key challenges encountered during the ongoing operations. The meeting also stressed the need for accurate and efficient data collection and effective monitoring to ensure the successful completion of the Census exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

Also Read: Bone and Joint Day camp in Guwahati highlights childhood bone health and early care