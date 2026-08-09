Bodo Language Exclusion From 2026 Census Enumeration Sparks Resentment in Assam

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KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), All Bodo Women's Welfare Federation (ABWWF), All Bodo Primary Teachers Association (ABPTA), and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) on Saturday expressed resentment over the exclusion of the Bodo language in the ongoing Census Enumeration process.

In a joint press conference held at Bodofa House on Saturday, BSS President Gopinath Borgoyary said that the omission of Bodo, a scheduled language of the Indian Constitution and the associate official language of Assam, from Census 2026 is unfortunate. He urged the Governments of India and Assam to include the Bodo language in the operation. He also said that a joint delegation of the Bodo organisations will call on Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue very soon.

ABSU President Kwrwmdao Wary demanded that all 22 languages should be included as options in the Census, adding that no recognised Eighth Schedule language should be left out.

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