Guwahati Chain Snatching Case Solved in 24 Hours, Six Arrested

Following the victim's complaint, police launched an immediate investigation and tracked down all those involved in quick succession.

The six arrested have been identified as Kangres Kumar of Darbhanga, Bikash Ray of Vaishali, Nathuni Ray of Darbhanga, Rinku Mazumdar of Dispur, Nayan Sarkar of Fatasil Ambari, and Bablu Sarkar alias Bulu of Dispur.

During the operation, police recovered several key items linked to the crime — vehicles used in the act, mobile phones, and gold ornaments that had been altered after the snatching, likely to make them harder to identify and trace.

All recovered materials have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.