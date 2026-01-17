Guwahati: Chain Snatching Incident at Kamakhya Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A chain snatching incident was reported at Kamakhya Railway Station on Friday, prompting swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to reports, the victim, Putuli Das, a resident of Pandu, was attempting to board a train when she was surrounded by a gang of women. The gang allegedly snatched her gold chains and fled the scene. Putuli Das immediately informed the RPF personnel stationed at the railway station. Acting on the complaint, RPF officials managed to detain two women in connection with the incident, while the remaining suspects escaped. The detained individuals have been identified as Omar Fatema and Mamata Begum. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the other members of the gang who managed to flee.

