Motorcycle-Borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Woman in Sipajhar

Sipajhar: A chain-snatching incident in Sipajhar has created shock and concern among locals after miscreants targeted a woman during her morning walk.

The incident took place at Mallpara, along National Highway 15, where Saraswati Saikia was out for a walk with another woman. Suddenly, two bike-borne thieves approached from behind and snatched the gold chain from her neck.

Though Saikia raised an alarm immediately, the miscreants fled the scene with the chain, disappearing before locals could react.

The incident has triggered widespread tension in the area, with residents demanding stricter security measures from the authorities to curb such rising street crimes.