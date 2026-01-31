Guwahati: Chandmari flyover closed for vehicular traffic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police have announced complete restriction of vehicular movement on the existing Chandmari Flyover from January 30, 2026, in view of ongoing construction work of the GNB Road Flyover, which will be merged with the Chandmari Flyover. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, the restriction will remain in force for all types of vehicles until completion of the construction work, in the interest of public safety and smooth development of the junction. Commuters have been requested to avoid the Chandmari Flyover during this period and follow the alternative routes notified by the traffic authorities. The traffic police have also strictly instructed all city buses to maintain lane discipline, operate only on the extreme left lane, and refrain from overtaking to minimize congestion in the Chandmari area.

