District administration issued traffic advisory for Chandmari flyover construction

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The district administration has issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing construction of the GNB Flyover, which will be merged with the existing Chandmari Flyover. To ensure public safety and facilitate smooth execution of the project, traffic on the Chandmari Flyover will be restricted.

According to the advisory, traffic will be stopped lane-wise on an alternate basis, with each lane remaining closed for 15 days. The total construction period is expected to last 30 days. Commuters are urged to avoid the affected stretch wherever possible and follow the designated alternative routes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Alternative Routes:

• Vehicles coming from Zoo Road may proceed via Apurba Sinha Path or directly along Rajgarh Road. From Rajgarh Road, vehicles can take South Sarania Road, G.S. Road, Dr. B. Barua Road, and GNB Road.

• Vehicles approaching from the Chandmari side are advised to proceed towards Bamunimaidam via M.R.D. Road. From there, they may take either Hatigarh Chariali via Railway Colony Road or the Noonmati–Mathgharia route.

All city buses have been instructed to maintain lane discipline and operate exclusively on the left-most lane, refraining from overtaking to minimize congestion in the Chandmari area. The administration reiterated that, as per the resolution adopted at the RTA Board Meeting on October 13, 2025, left-most lane driving is mandatory for city buses throughout their journey. Overtaking by diesel-fuelled city buses, including overtaking on the left or by buses on the same route, is strictly prohibited.

The administration has requested the cooperation of the public to ensure smooth traffic management throughout the construction period.

Also Read: Chandmari flyover to remain closed for night-time repairs on Oct 13, 15 & 17