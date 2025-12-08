Guwahati: Children’s Literature Trust releases 52 books, felicitates manuscript competition winners

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Children’s Literature Trust released fifty-two new books for the 2024–25 cycle at a ceremony held at its Guwahati office on December 6, where Education Minister and Trust President Dr Ranoj Pegu formally unveiled the publications. Trust Secretary Hrisikesh Goswami stated that the programme also recognized the winners of the 2024 manuscript competition, who received certificates and cash awards. Eminent writer and Trust Vice-President Padma Shri Arup Kumar Dutta attended as the Guest of Honour.

The manuscript competition featured three sections. In the illustrated folktale category, Madhumita Goswami Barthakur claimed first place, followed by Mitali Bipul Goswami in second, while Saurav Rai Medhi and Chitramoni Hazarika jointly secured third. In the science-based stories category, which focused on mathematics, the top honour went to Manjita Sharma, with Bandita Sharma Kandali taking second place and Anjana Dutta and Bhaswati Choudhury sharing third. In the historical stories category, centred on notable heroes and heroines, Pratibha Bhagawati won first place, ahead of Pranjal Mohan Baruah in second, while Bandita Goswami Sharma and Jhornali Sharma Borkotoky jointly received the third prize.

