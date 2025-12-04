Assam: 4th Barpeta Book and Science Fair begins with grand inaugural ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The Barpeta Book and Science fair which started from Wednesday was formally inaugurated by Dr Babul Chandra Das, Burha Satriya, Barpeta Satra. Inaugurating the book fair, the Burha Satrita of Barpeta Satra stated that Barpeta was the epitome of literature and culture and that the people of Barpeta were ardent lovers of literature and books. “Books let us know about a society and a place. It enables us to gather knowledge,” he said.

Inaugurating the science fair, Uddhab Chandra Bharali, Padma Shri awardee, Indian inventor said, “Be an ambassador, be a senior, not an aged person. We have to upgrade ourselves with the advancement of time and science and technology.” Another distinguished guest Hemen Das, retired administrative officer, Ex-MLA of Barpeta Gunindra Nath Das and Dr Tara Prasad Das, ex-Chairman, APSC, were also present in the meeting. The inaugural meeting was presided over by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Cabinet Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development. Earlier in the morning, the flag of the book and science fair was hoisted by Gunindra Nath Das, Ex-MLA, Barpeta. The stage has been named as Zubeen Garg Kshetra, while tributes were paid to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and Dipak Sarma in the morning.

Various competitions and cultural programmes will be organized in the 8 days of the fair which will be held from December 3 to December 10.

