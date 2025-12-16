Guwahati: Chinmaya Mission Celebrates Annual Day, Launched Gita Panchamrit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chinmaya Mission Guwahati celebrated its Annual Day with reverence and enthusiasm at the Chinmaya Auditorium, Six Mile, Rukminigaon, marking the launch of Gita Panchamrit – Assamese Version as part of the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the Mission worldwide.

The programme began with Shanti Path and lamp lighting by President R. S. Joshi and other dignitaries, followed by a welcome address by Vice President Lalita Devi Jain and a spiritual discourse by Brahmacharini Ananya Chaitanya. The Mission felicitated powerlifter Dr. Sanchita Sarma and industrialist Shankar Lal Goenka for their achievements and contributions.

Cultural performances by various Mission wings highlighted Assam’s heritage, while a report on Chinmaya Mission’s global activities in 2025 was presented by Secretary Dr. Sunita Agarwalla. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Aruna Goswami and a collective pledge towards building a better society.

