Guwahati: CID again quizzes ex-Congress MLA Raju Sahu over fake video case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Congress MLA Raju Sahu was questioned for the second time on Monday by the CID in connection with the circulation of a fake video on social media. He has also directed to appear before investigators again on December 10 as part of the ongoing probe.

The case, registered as CID Cyber PS Case No. 0013/2025 under Sections 319(2), 336(4), 356(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, related to an AI-generated video mimicking the format of the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The doctored clip allegedly attempted to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, on November 27, the CID arrested three individuals in connection with the case. They were identified as Jibeswar Gam, Chairman of the Social Media and IT Department of the Majuli District Congress; Upen Raj Nath, who had been serving as an APCC spokesperson since February 2025; and Shahidul Islam of Doloni Juria. The investigation continued as the CID examined the chain of sharing and responsibility behind the creation and circulation of the video.

Also Read: CID FIR on 'Roi Roi Binamale' Film Piracy