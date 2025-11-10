CID registers FIR over online piracy of Assamese film Roi Roi Binale

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Police Station of CID, Guwahati, has received a formal complaint over the unauthorized recording and online distribution of the Assamese feature film “Roi Roi Binale.” The complaint, lodged by Shyamantak Gautam, called for immediate action against unidentified individuals allegedly responsible for the large-scale piracy of the movie.

In his complaint, Gautam stated that “Roi Roi Binale,” directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and produced by Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg under the banner of Eye Creation in collaboration with Zeal Creations, had been illegally recorded and circulated on multiple digital platforms without permission from the copyright holders. Several major portions of the film were reportedly discovered uploaded on November 6 across various websites and YouTube channels, amounting to a grave breach of intellectual property rights.

The FIR noted that pirated versions continued to surface online almost hourly, inflicting considerable financial and reputational losses upon the producers and associated stakeholders. The act was described as a deliberate infringement under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

To support the investigation, the complainant furnished digital logs, screenshots, timestamps, and metadata as evidence, urging the authorities to trace and apprehend those behind the piracy network. The CID formally accepted the complaint on November 9, 2025, marking a crucial move towards tackling the growing menace of digital piracy and safeguarding the creative rights of Assamese filmmakers.

