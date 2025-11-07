Guwahati: CID registers fresh case against Veer Lachit Sena

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a fresh case against the organization Veer Lachit Sena, intensifying the ongoing probe into a series of criminal offences linked to the group.

The development came days after several leaders of the organization were arrested by Guwahati Police, along with officials from other districts, for their alleged involvement in multiple cases of extortion across Assam.

