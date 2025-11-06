CID interrogates journalist in threat case involving Veer Lachit Sena members

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A three-member CID team from Guwahati on Tuesday interrogated Bikram Ranjan Roy, the Bongaigaon bureau chief of a news channel, in connection with a case involving alleged threats issued by members of the Veer Lachit Sena.

The incident dates back to September 14, when three members of the organization, Pranjit Das, Rupam Kalita, and Jitu, allegedly went to the journalist’s residence in Abhayapuri and threatened to kill him. The provocation behind the threat was Roy pointing out a spelling mistake on one of Veer Lachit Sena’s banners.

Following the incident, the journalist lodged an FIR at the Abhayapuri police station on the same day against the three individuals.

During the CID’s questioning, Roy informed the investigating officers that the matter had since been resolved after the accused leaders apologized. The investigation, however, is continuing.

