Guwahati: CII Northeast Rural Conclave Advocates for Rural Economic Growth

GUWAHATi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized a North East Rural Conclave on Wednesday, at Guwahati marking a pivotal moment for the North Eastern Region as it undergoes rapid economic and industrial transformation. The conclave spotlighted rural development as a crucial entity for social and economic advancement, providing a dynamic platform for stakeholders to address the emerging demands for both farm and non-farm products, along with advancements in the service sector, stated a press release.

The press release further stated, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, and Veterinary, Government of Assam, Atul Bora, highlighted that with supportive policies, Assam has achieved an 85% increase in exports over the last six years, underscoring the potential of export-oriented farming. To maintain this momentum, fostering synergy among government departments and stakeholders is essential. He emphasized that financial resources are vital for effective rural development, particularly in the North East, where agriculture is the primary livelihood. Access to financial capital is crucial to implement modern farming techniques, invest in sustainable practices and enhance productivity

Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Assam, Munindra Sarma, stated, ‘The Government of Assam has launched several marquee initiatives aimed at enhancing the ease of living and empowering the rural economy. These include welfare schemes like rural housing, job cards, livelihood missions, women empowerment and commercial tree plantation, all of which contribute to our sustainability efforts and the overall emancipation of the rural socio economic ecosystem in the state.

Past Chairman, CII Assam State Council and Former Executive Director, IOCL, Barun Barpujari, welcoming the delegates mentioned that Rural development is not just about improving infrastructure; it’s about igniting a spirit of entrepreneurship and nurturing sustainable practices that enhance livelihoods. When we uplift rural communities, we cultivate a vibrant ecosystem where innovation thrives, local economies flourish and the environment is respected.

