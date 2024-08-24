Confederation of Indian Industry Hosts TechNE in Guwahati, Focusing on Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business and Livelihoods

Guwahati: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized the 1st edition of TechNE on Friday in Guwahati, focussing on “Emerging Technologies Impacting Businesses and Livelihoods.” The conference explored how technologies can drive business innovation and social transformation.

The special chief secretary, government of Assam, Syedain Abbasi, highlighted Assam’s potential to become a tech hub, offering government support for genuine investors. The director general, Software Technology Parks of India, Arvind Kumar, emphasized technology’s role in bridging gaps and empowering underserved communities.

The chairman, CII Assam State Council, Bhaskar J. Phukan, noted the North East’s talent pool and potential to harness emerging tech opportunities. The president, Ciena India, Amit Malik, stressed the importance of adaptive infrastructure and ethics in AI-driven innovation. The conference featured discussions on emerging technologies, digital transformation, and their impact on businesses and livelihoods. Panellists explored topics like smart infrastructure, the digital economy, and technology’s role in transforming traditional industries.

The conference highlighted the growing importance of emerging technologies in driving business innovation and social transformation in the North East region. It brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the impact of emerging technologies and the way forward.

The event also featured technology and startup clinics, providing insights on staying agile and competitive in a digital world, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Dhing Rape Case Sparks Mass Protests; CM Sarma Vows Justice

Also Watch: