Guwahati: Citizens protest move to convert Janata Bhawan Playground into parking lot

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of children, sportspersons, fitness enthusiasts, senior citizens and members of various sports and health organisations staged a protest at the Janata Bhawan Playground against the Assam Government’s reported proposal to convert the sports ground into a parking facility.

Under the banner “Save Janata Bhawan Playground”, the protesters urged the government to preserve one of Guwahati’s few remaining public open spaces, saying it has long served as a venue for football, athletics, jogging, walking and other fitness activities. Holding banners and placards, the demonstrators said converting the playground into a parking lot would adversely affect sports activities, public health and community recreation while undermining efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

The Assam Jogging Association submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), requesting the government to reconsider the proposal and retain the playground for public use.

The association and participating organisations also launched a signature campaign seeking public support to protect the playground. They urged the government to identify an alternative site for vehicle parking while preserving the Janata Bhawan Playground for future generations.

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