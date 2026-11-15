Guwahati: Citizens seek AI-based surveillance to enforce no-parking rules

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Concerned citizens have urged the Assam government to introduce a Smart Digital No-Parking Monitoring System across the state, proposing CCTV cameras and AI-enabled surveillance to detect violations and generate automatic e-challans.

In a representation addressed to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, with a copy to the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner, they said violations continued despite no-parking signboards at several locations.

The proposed system would convert existing no-parking signboards into digitally monitored signs with unique identification numbers and GPS-based location tags. CCTV cameras or AI-enabled systems would capture vehicles parked in restricted zones and trigger e-challans after verification under applicable traffic rules.

The citizens also proposed that each e-challan carry the vehicle registration number, date, time, location and photographic evidence of the violation. They sought an online grievance redressal mechanism to allow vehicle owners to challenge incorrect fines.

The representation further suggested installing QR codes on digital signboards to help people access parking regulations and report violations.

Citing a photograph of a motorcycle parked within a 100-metre no-parking zone despite a signboard prohibiting parking, the citizens said the incident highlighted the gap between displaying traffic restrictions and enforcing them.