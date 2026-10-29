Guwahati: Proposal to install micro-CCTV cameras on city streetlight poles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at tightening civic surveillance and improving law enforcement, a group of concerned citizens has proposed installing micro-CCTV cameras on streetlight poles across Guwahati, seeking to strengthen monitoring of littering, illegal garbage dumping, traffic violations and other civic offences.

The citizens called for the installation of small, smart cameras along city roads and at important public locations wherever technically and legally feasible. The proposal seeks to integrate the additional cameras with the existing Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) infrastructure, which reportedly operates around 2,000 cameras.

The proposed system, according to the letter, could help the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Assam Police and traffic authorities identify violations, gather evidence and initiate lawful action against offenders, subject to applicable rules and due process.

The proposal comes amid continuing concerns over civic cleanliness, unauthorised waste disposal and traffic discipline in the city. While civic authorities have undertaken enforcement drives and imposed penalties for municipal violations, the letter argues that wider surveillance could help identify offending locations and improve accountability in public spaces.

For the GMC, the cameras could assist in monitoring littering, illegal dumping and unauthorised waste disposal. Assam Police and traffic authorities could use the system to support traffic management, detect violations and monitor public safety. The proposal also envisages identifying vulnerable locations and improving the delivery of urban services through evidence-based monitoring.

However, the proposed expansion of surveillance would require safeguards to prevent misuse. The citizens have called for adequate provisions for privacy protection, cybersecurity, restricted access to footage, secure data retention and transparent procedures for issuing penalties. They have also recommended human verification wherever necessary before enforcement action is initiated.

The letter has urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned departments to conduct a feasibility study, prepare a phased implementation plan and explore energy-efficient, cost-effective camera technology using existing streetlight infrastructure. The proposal also raises questions about implementation costs, the responsibilities of different departments and the mechanisms required to ensure that surveillance translates into effective enforcement rather than merely expanding camera coverage.

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