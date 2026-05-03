Guwahati Citizens Seek Stronger CCTV Surveillance via Smart City ICCC to Curb Traffic Violations and Improve Public Sanitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned citizens has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Assam, forwarding a series of suggestions aimed at improving law enforcement and civic discipline through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Guwahati Smart City.

In the letter, the citizens expressed appreciation for the establishment of the ICCC, highlighting its role as a “major tool” for Assam Police in monitoring and controlling crime. With around 2,000 CCTV cameras already installed across the city, the 24/7 surveillance system is expected to significantly enhance real-time data availability for enforcement agencies.

The memorandum outlined several key concerns observed through CCTV visuals. Among them, the citizens pointed to frequent incidents of people spitting on roads from vehicles, urging authorities to categorise the act as a punishable offence and impose strict fines. They also raised concerns over widespread violations of traffic rules, including two-wheeler riders without helmets, motorists not wearing seat belts, and drivers using mobile phones while driving.

The letter further highlighted issues of public sanitation, noting instances of open defecation by both domestic and stray animals in public areas, and suggested that penalties be introduced to address the problem.

In addition, the citizens recommended that the ICCC be leveraged as a revenue-generating mechanism for agencies such as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Transport Department through systematic fine collection based on CCTV evidence. They also suggested expanding surveillance infrastructure by installing cameras on streetlight poles and encouraging private establishments to integrate their CCTV systems with the ICCC to enhance public safety.

Pankaj Barman, one of the signatories to the memorandum, said, “The ICCC has immense potential not just for crime control but also for ensuring civic discipline. If properly utilised, it can deter violations and make Guwahati a more orderly and safer city.”

Echoing similar views, Dhrubajyoti Sarma said, “We are witnessing repeated violations of basic rules in our daily lives. With such an advanced surveillance system already in place, it is only logical to use it effectively for enforcement and accountability.” The citizens expressed hope that the authorities would consider their suggestions at the earliest and initiate necessary measures to strengthen urban governance and public safety.

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