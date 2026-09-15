Guwahati: Citizens seek ‘Waste-to-Resource’ policy to curb open dumping

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With household garbage continuing to pose a major civic challenge and open dustbins remaining a common feature in several parts of the city, concerned citizens have urged the Assam Government to introduce a State-wide "Waste-to-Resource" policy to turn household waste into usable resources and gradually reduce dependence on the open dustbin system.

In an appeal submitted to the Government, citizens including D Sharma and Santosh Jaiswal proposed a system based on segregation of household waste at source, followed by scientific processing and reuse.

Under the proposed policy, suitable plastic waste generated by households could be segregated, processed and utilised in road construction wherever technically and environmentally appropriate. The citizens referred to the cooperation between the Assam and Singapore governments in this regard during Advantage Assam and called for greater use of such waste-management practices. They also proposed separate collection of biodegradable kitchen and food waste and its conversion into "Jaibik Sar" or organic manure through scientific composting methods.

The appeal highlighted a low-cost technique developed by Dr Amarjyoti Kashyap for reducing urban waste and producing organic pesticides and organic manure. According to the citizens, the technology could be used by individual households as well as large institutions. They said the patented device developed for the process could be prepared and used at home and that the innovator was willing to share the technological knowledge with interested people.

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