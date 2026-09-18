Guwahati Citizens Urge Emergency Parking Bays Under Flyovers to Cut Response Time

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency response vehicles frequently caught in Guwahati's traffic congestion, concerned citizens urged the Assam government to identify and develop suitable spaces beneath major flyovers as dedicated emergency vehicle parking and rapid-response zones.

The proposal came at a time when the State government was planning to establish integrated vertical gardens across 20 major flyovers and corridors in Guwahati as part of efforts to strengthen the city's green infrastructure.

Welcoming the government's move, the citizens submitted an appeal seeking that available spaces beneath suitable flyovers be planned not only for beautification but also for critical public-safety infrastructure. They said dedicated parking and deployment points for ambulances, fire and emergency service vehicles, disaster response units and police vehicles could help reduce response time during medical emergencies, road accidents, fires, floods and other disasters.

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