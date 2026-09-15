‘Smart City’ flyovers become easy ground for illegal vending in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The failure of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to keep public spaces free from unauthorised vending is increasingly visible under the city's flyovers, with the space beneath the Rukminigaon flyover turning into an informal market and parking area for e-rickshaws.

The picture from Rukminigaon showed a roadside vending setup operating beneath the flyover, with food items and other goods displayed for customers. Several two-wheelers and e-rickshaws were also seen occupying the space, raising questions over the use and maintenance of areas created as part of the city's infrastructure.

What appeared to be an isolated case was, residents said, becoming a recurring pattern across Guwahati, where spaces beneath flyovers were gradually being occupied by vendors and vehicles.

The development also raised a larger question over how the "smart city" was functioning on the ground, particularly when public infrastructure was increasingly being used for activities for which the spaces were not intended.

A GMC official, when contacted, acknowledged the issue and said vendors should not be operating under flyovers.

"There should not be any vendors operating under the flyovers," the official told The Sentinel, adding that the responsibility for evicting vendors from such areas lay with the civic body.

The response, however, raised another question - where were the vendors expected to go after eviction, and how long would cleared spaces remain free before they were occupied again?

A senior citizen from Rukminigaon expressed anger over the functioning of government departments. "Every time there is a problem, we hear that action will be taken. But on the ground, very little changes. We do not know where the funds meant for development and maintenance are going. Departments keep making statements, but people continue to suffer," the resident said.

Another citizen questioned the upkeep of the flyovers. "These flyovers were built with public money, but look at their condition and how the spaces below them are being used. There is no proper monitoring. It is frustrating to see important infrastructure being neglected like this," the resident said.

The situation at Rukminigaon once again exposed the gap between Guwahati's "smart city" image and the reality on its roads and public spaces.

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