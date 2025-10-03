Guwahati City Bids Farewell to Maa Durga

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The city of Guwahati marked the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities on Thursday with the traditional immersion of Goddess Durga idols at designated ghats, where faith, ritual, and community spirit came together against the backdrop of lingering sorrow.

Thousands of devotees thronged the banks of the Brahmaputra to bid farewell to Maa Durga, immersing idols with folded hands and tearful chants. The rituals unfolded at Lachit Ghat, Pandu Ghat, Choonsali’s Joypur Ghat, and Saukuchi Ghat, all prepared by authorities to accommodate the large processions. To maintain order and sanctity, restrictions such as a ban on loud music systems were enforced.

At Lachit Ghat, the atmosphere blended festivity with reflection. With only six members from each puja committee allowed to carry out immersions, devotees unable to complete the ritual on Thursday were given permission to continue on Friday. “So far, eight idols have been immersed and we are expecting around 400 idols this time. Every possible safety measure has been taken,” said an official present at the site.

The immersion was carried out smoothly under strict security arrangements. Teams of the State and National Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF) guided devotees and assisted in the safe immersion of towering idols, while police personnel managed the processions.

As the idols slowly disappeared into the Brahmaputra’s waters, chants of “Durga Maa ki Jai” mingled with the beat of drums, echoing devotion and unity. Yet amid the reverence, waves of silence swept over the crowd. The recent passing of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, in Singapore on September 19 weighed heavily on hearts, turning the celebration into a bittersweet farewell—one to the Goddess, and another to a beloved son of the soil.

Also read: Assam Women Mark Vijayadashami with Traditional Sindoor Khela