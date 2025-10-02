Assam Women Mark Vijayadashami with Traditional Sindoor Khela

Guwahati: On the concluding day of Durga Puja, observed as Maha Dashami or Vijayadashami, women across Assam took part in the centuries-old ritual of Sindoor Khela, symbolising both celebration and parting.

At Guwahati’s Bora Service, married women dressed in traditional attire gathered to smear vermilion on each other, a gesture rooted in prayers for family well-being, marital harmony and prosperity. The ritual began with devotees offering sindoor and sweets to Goddess Durga before extending the custom to fellow participants.

“It is always an emotional moment — while we celebrate womanhood and pray for our families, we also feel the sadness of bidding farewell to Maa Durga,” said one participant, her face adorned with vermilion.

The observance concluded with the exchange of sweets, greetings and warm wishes, underscoring the spirit of togetherness. This year’s Sindoor Khela once again highlighted the cultural richness and emotional depth of Durga Puja in Assam.