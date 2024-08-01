Guwahati: City Buses Ordered To Display Colour Strips for Easy Route Identification

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Regional Transport Authority of Kamrup Metro has ordered city buses to display two coloured strips on their bodies.
As per sources, privately-owned buses as well as buses operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation will have to comply with this directive.
The initiative aims to enable passengers to easily identify the routes covered by the buses. According to reports, RTA Chairman has mandated the buses to strictly abide by the rules.
Speaking on this issue, RTA secretary Tamsin Aftab said that the colour strip pasted on top will help in identifying the starting point of the route, while the one below will signify the last stop of the designated route.
The top official informed that there are six routes within the city of Guwahati and nine routes on the outskirts of the city, adding that this system has been designed so as to ensure that buses travel in their designated routes to manage traffic.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has told the ASTC to put green strips on their electric buses as it symbolizes their environmentally friendly nature.
ASTC buses will be marked with four circular stickers on all four sides of the vehicle instead of elongated strips.
"The electric buses have been designated the colour green to signify an environmentally friendly theme, as per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive. But, the buses under ASTC will feature four circular stickers on all four sides of the vehicle, ” ASTC Managing Director Chinmoy Prakash Phookan stated.