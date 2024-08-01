Guwahati: City Buses Ordered To Display Colour Strips for Easy Route Identification

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Regional Transport Authority of Kamrup Metro has ordered city buses to display two coloured strips on their bodies.

As per sources, privately-owned buses as well as buses operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation will have to comply with this directive.

The initiative aims to enable passengers to easily identify the routes covered by the buses. According to reports, RTA Chairman has mandated the buses to strictly abide by the rules.

Speaking on this issue, RTA secretary Tamsin Aftab said that the colour strip pasted on top will help in identifying the starting point of the route, while the one below will signify the last stop of the designated route.