Guwahati city drowns again, exposing holes in flood management

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati was once again left grappling with severe artificial flooding on Sunday as heavy rain lashed the city, inundating several localities and exposing glaring gaps in the city’s preparedness to deal with recurring urban floods.

From Rukminigaon and Downtown to Hatigaon, Survey, Wireless, Chachal, Boragaon, Nabin Nagar and Anil Nagar, several areas witnessed waterlogging, with roads submerged and water entering residential premises. The situation disrupted normal life and raised fresh questions over the effectiveness of the government’s much-publicised measures to make Guwahati flood-free.

Rukminigaon remained among the worst-affected areas, with residents once again forced to deal with the familiar problem of rising floodwaters. Locals said flooding in the area was not new, but its intensity had become increasingly alarming over the past few years.

“Rukminigaon has always been vulnerable to flooding, but the situation was never this bad. Every year, we are told that something is being done, but the problem keeps getting worse,” a local resident said.

Residents alleged that despite repeated assurances and expenditure on drainage improvement, desilting and other flood-control measures, there appeared to be no permanent solution to the crisis.

“The government does not seem to have any concrete plan. Different departments are working, but there is little coordination on the ground. In some places, the work itself appears to be worsening the situation,” another resident alleged.

The recurring inundation of Nabin Nagar and Anil Nagar has also highlighted the failure to address known flood-prone pockets. Despite these areas being repeatedly affected during heavy rainfall, residents continue to face the same crisis year after year.

The latest deluge has once again raised questions over the city’s drainage capacity, encroachment of natural water channels, inadequate maintenance and the lack of effective coordination among agencies responsible for flood management.

For residents, the annual flooding has become more than a natural disaster—it has become a sign of administrative failure.

“Every monsoon, the same promises are repeated. But when the rain comes, the roads and homes go underwater. Where is the permanent solution?” a frustrated resident asked.

With Guwahati continuing to flood after every intense spell of rain, Sunday’s deluge has once again put the spotlight on the widening gap between official claims of flood preparedness and the reality faced by citizens on the ground.

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