Guwahati: City grapples with rise in illegal rooftop constructions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The rapid urbanization of Guwahati has led to a surge in illegal rooftop construction, putting the city's residents at risk. Despite existing building regulations, unauthorised structures continue to sprout up, fuelling concerns about safety and legality.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) admits that its enforcement capabilities are hindered by a lack of resources, particularly manpower. "Due to limited manpower, we rely on public complaints to initiate inspections. Once a complaint is received, we send a team to investigate," confirmed a GMC official.

Talking to The Sentinel, a GMC official said, "Permit only roofs supported by iron or cement pillars for rainwater harvesting. Enclosed structures on rooftops are prohibited unless they adhere to approved building measurements."

However, property owners exploit regulatory gaps, constructing unauthorised extensions, including open terraces and enclosed.

"The GMC is supposed to regulate these structures, but they're clearly overwhelmed. You can see extra rooms and terraces being built everywhere. No one seems to be monitoring it," said a frustrated resident.

"It's only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs," added another resident.

"The proliferation of unauthorised rooftop structures is not just a legal issue but also a serious safety concern. In older buildings, which have already suffered wear and tear over the years, the addition of these unauthorised extensions could further compromise their structural integrity," said a resident. Recently, incidents of partial collapses have been reported, highlighting the need for urgent intervention.

"The lack of regular inspections from the GMC is creating a hazardous environment for residents," said one local resident. "If the GMC can't enforce its own rules, why do they even exist?"

Also Read: Assam: Rooftop solar power picks up pace; 2.78 lakh applications submitted in state