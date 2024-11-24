Guwahati: City grapples with soaring vegetable prices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is reeling under a severe crisis as vegetable prices continue to skyrocket, leaving residents struggling to afford basic nutrition. The prices of staple vegetables like brinjal and cauliflower have risen to Rs 60-80 per kilogram, while ginger and green chilies are selling for a staggering Rs. 280 and Rs. 200 per kilogram, respectively.

Seasonal vegetables like French beans and carrots have also become unaffordable, with prices reaching Rs. 180 and Rs. 160 per kilogram. Residents and vendors alike attribute the crisis to high transport costs driven by rising diesel prices and ineffective market regulation. “High transportation expenses and inadequate government oversight are crushing both sellers and buyers,” lamented a local vendor.

Citizens have expressed frustration over the government’s inability to curb inflation, accusing authorities of neglect. Temporary measures, including subsidized outlets and anti-hoarding raids, have failed to offer long-term relief. “Vegetables like beans and carrots have become luxuries,” said a Beltola resident. “With stagnant salaries and doubling expenses, we’re compromising on nutritious meals just to survive.”

“The government must take concrete steps to address the issue and provide relief to the citizens. We demand a comprehensive solution, and the authorities must act swiftly to mitigate the crisis,” said a resident.

