Guwahati city has become an urban haven in Assam, says Mayor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati, once a jungle-covered city limited to the stretch between Panbazar and Maligaon, has transformed into the largest urban haven in Assam. This evolution from a modest city to the vibrant gateway of the North-East is a testament to the combined efforts of the state government, citizens, and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The GMC, a public institution dedicated to the well-being of Guwahati's residents, has been instrumental in this transformation. In recent years, under the guidance of the current government, the GMC has focused on providing a healthy and urban environment for city dwellers. This has included holding long-pending municipal elections, enabling elected representatives to address and resolve the grievances of the people effectively, thus beautifying and modernising Guwahati.

Today, the GMC has made significant strides in addressing various urban issues such as street lighting, drainage, footpaths, markets, drinking water, and garbage disposal. Their relentless efforts are evident in the numerous initiatives and improvements across the city. For instance, the city now boasts 24 new public toilets, 31 public auditoriums for meetings and events, and 19 cremation facilities that ensure a dignified farewell for the deceased.

Under the Swachh Bharat mission, the GMC has partnered with NGOs to manage waste collection from residential areas, ensuring that garbage is collected directly from doorsteps. The introduction of online services has further streamlined civic processes, allowing residents to pay taxes and apply for business licenses or renewals without visiting the office. The appointment of'municipal sakhi' in each ward has facilitated door-to-door tax collection, making the process more convenient for the public.

To combat environmental pollution and improve public health, the GMC has implemented measures such as watering dusty roads. Additionally, a project for dry waste collection aims to segregate waste at its source, enhancing the efficiency of waste management. At the transfer stations, auto tippers and tricycles deposit waste into dumpers and compactors, which are equipped with facilities for leachate treatment and sanitation. The surrounding areas of these stations have been declared dustbin-free, contributing to a cleaner cityscape.

The comprehensive efforts of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, alongside the proactive participation of its citizens, have made Guwahati a shining example of urban development. This collaborative effort will continue to foster a greener, cleaner, and more beautiful Guwahati.

