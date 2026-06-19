Guwahati: City police announces special traffic curbs for Ambubachi Mela

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police on Thursday announced an extensive traffic management plan for Ambubachi Mahayog 2026, which will be observed from June 22 to June 26, to ensure the safety of pilgrims, residents and vulnerable road users and to facilitate the movement of emergency services.

According to the regulations issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), no vehicles will be allowed to travel from the Kamakhya foothill towards Maa Kamakhya Temple during the festival period. However, emergency vehicles and those carrying essential supplies, including drinking water and other necessities, will be permitted to ply on the route between 11 pm and 5 am.

Only vehicles carrying special passes issued by the district administration and ferry cars will be allowed to travel from Pandu Temple Ghat to the temple through Bangshibagan. Officials and personnel deployed for duty around the shrine will assemble at Sonaram Higher Secondary School field and proceed to their assigned locations in ferry vehicles arranged by the administration.

Pilgrims arriving from the Jalukbari side will be dropped near Gate No. 3 of the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters before vehicles are directed to designate parking facilities at Adabari Bus Stand and Boripara field. Devotees approaching from Bharalumukh will be dropped near Swagat Hospital and similarly directed towards the designated parking areas.

Authorities said city buses and other public transport vehicles would use the Nilachal Flyover and avoid the service roads beneath it, except for local residents. Special arrangements have also been made for buses carrying pilgrims from Kamakhya Railway Junction to temporary camps at Pandu Port.

The police imposed restrictions on the movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving carts on several major roads, including D.G. Road, M.G. Road, A.T. Road, Pandu Port Road and Borbazar Road between 5 am and 11 pm. Inter-district and long-distance buses, including those operated by ASTC, will not be allowed to ply on D.G. Road, M.G. Road and A.T. Road during the festival.

Devotees travelling by private vehicles have been instructed to park at designated locations, including Adabari Bus Stand, Boripara Field, ITA Machkhowa, ASTC Parking at Machkhowa and Idgah Field. The entire stretch beneath the Nilachal Flyover will be reserved for parking.

The police also prohibited roadside parking along several important stretches, including Pandu Port Road, Borbazar Road, D.G. Road, the elevated corridor at Bharalumukh and the Nilachal Flyover. In addition, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move from NH-27 towards Gosala via Tetelia.

Also Read: Guwahati: No VVIP pass at Kamakhya Temple from June 21 to 30