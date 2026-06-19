Guwahati: No VVIP pass at Kamakhya Temple from June 21 to 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The authorities of Maa Kamakhya Temple, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and Guwahati Traffic Police said that the Rs 501 special darshan facility would remain suspended on June 26 and 27, while no VIP or VVIP darshan arrangements would be available from June 21 to June 30. Devotees will exit through the eastern gate after completing the circumambulation of the temple.

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