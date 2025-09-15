Guwahati: City Police Arrested Thieves, Legal Action Initiated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a series of successful operations, city police has apprehended three individuals in separate theft-related cases and recovered a substantial quantity of stolen property. A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended Salim (29) of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Kerakuchi, identified as a habitual receiver of stolen goods. Police seized 11 laptops, hard disks, batteries, scrap materials, and tools from his possession. In another case, a team from Sonapur Police Station arrested Biswajit Devbarma (26) for theft of truck batteries. Acting on his lead, police raided a dump yard owned by Hassan Ali (30) at Kapalkata and recovered three Exide batteries, six iron pipes, one gas cylinder, and a Pulsar 180 bike (AS01 BG 6881). Meanwhile, another operation by Basistha Police led to the arrest of Ramjan Ali (19) of Garoimari, Kamrup, from whom a stolen Realme mobile handset was recovered. Police said legal action has been initiated in all the cases.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrest Thieves, Recover Stolen Items