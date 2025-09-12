Guwahati

Guwahati: Thieves arrested; stolen items recovered in city

In two separate operations, city police teams nabbed two individuals involved in theft and recovered stolen property from their possession.
Guwahati: In two separate operations, city police teams nabbed two individuals involved in theft and recovered stolen property from their possession. A team from Paltan Bazar Police Station apprehended Akib Hussain (28) of Lachit Nagar and seized three stolen mobile phones, a Realme, a Nothing, and an Oppo, from him. Police later traced the rightful owners of the devices. Legal action has been initiated against the accused. In another case, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Rahul Haque (20) of Katahbari, Natun Basti, in connection with a theft case. The team recovered a gold chain weighing 13.450 gms, along with an iPhone, an Oppo mobile, and a OnePlus mobile from his possession. Legal proceedings are underway.

