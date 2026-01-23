Guwahati: City police bust illicit liquor hideouts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Teams from Basistha and Sonapur Police Stations carried out separate raids across Guwahati, seizing and destroying large quantities of illicit liquor. Basistha Police discovered a hideout each at Lalmati and Beharbari, recovering 200 litres of hooch, which were subsequently destroyed. In Sonapur, officers conducted operations at Baruabari and Borbila, confiscating around 20 litres and 22 litres of illicit liquor respectively, before destroying the seized stock.

