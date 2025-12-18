Jorhat Police Bust Major Illicit Liquor Network in Teok

Jorhat: In a serious setback to the illicit liquor business, Jorhat Police on Thursday confiscated 20,000 litres of illicit country liquor popularly known as ‘Sulai’ during a massive operation undertaken in the Teok area of the district. The operation also resulted in the demolition of 10 distilleries that were used to make illicit liquors, as well as a huge stock of raw materials used to make such alcohol.

Police authorities clarified that the raid was conducted to demolish the whole value chain involved in the illegal business. During the raid, the police retrieved 70 to 80 large plastic sacks containing molasses, reportedly stored underground, and 30 to 35 drums of ‘Sulai’. This showed that the illegal brewing activity was well-organised in the region.

Moreover, Jorhat Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Borah states, "This is an initial drive to intensify enforcement action against illicit liquor establishments. These drives will continue over the next few days, and several vulnerable areas already stand short-listed to conduct these raids." He further adds, "It is a necessary drive to ensure that these illicit establishments are fully erased."