Guwahati: City police nab 3 in separate mobile theft cases

GUWAHATI: In two separate operations, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended individuals involved in mobile theft cases, recovering several stolen handsets from their possession. In the first incident, police arrested Rafikul Ali (19) of Manikpur from the Natunbazar area during a follow-up investigation into a mobile theft case. Officers recovered one iPhone and one OPPO handset from his possession.

In another operation, the same team apprehended Bubul Das alias Nayanmoni (24) of Panjabari from the Khanapara area in connection with a similar case. Further investigation led to the arrest of habitual receiver of stolen property, Ampriya Khatun alias Ampi (25), during a raid at 3 No. Railway Gate in Panbazar. Police seized one OPPO and one Vivo mobile phone from her possession.

Legal proceedings were initiated against all the accused.

