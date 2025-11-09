Railway Protection Force (RPF) Guwahati nabs six for theft and sale of railway materials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Guwahati apprehended six individuals involved in the theft and sale of railway materials, including copper wires and IV coupler plugs, worth Rs 19,600. The case came to light after reports of missing copper wires and two IV coupler plugs from the storeroom of the Sr. CDO office complex in Guwahati. Acting immediately, RPF personnel, in coordination with the SSE/TL/AC/IC/GHY, conducted a raid near the ROB Panbazar area, where the stolen materials were allegedly being sold and burnt. Led by SI A. B. Khan, the team seized a large quantity of copper cables, the two stolen IV coupler plugs, and a thela rickshaw used in transporting the stolen goods. The arrested individuals were identified as Munaf Ali (32), Shamsul Haque (50), Nayanchun (23), Mulla Sheikh (32), Aminul Islam (26), and Nizamuuddin (35). All six accused were produced before the Special Railway Magistrate (SRM), Guwahati, and were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody at Central Jail, Lakhra.

Also Read: Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescues 21 children across NFR in anti-trafficking drive